Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Up 8.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 6,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,936,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after purchasing an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

