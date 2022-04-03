Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 1,512,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after buying an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $29,059,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

