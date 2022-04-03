Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ EDAP remained flat at $$7.25 during trading hours on Thursday. 83,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,802. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

