ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 4,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

