EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

