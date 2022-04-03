eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 156,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,149,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 86,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.71. 4,950,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,449. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.