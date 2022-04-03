Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EMN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.50.

EMN opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

