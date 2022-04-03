Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $145.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.99.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.36%.
About Eastern (Get Rating)
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
