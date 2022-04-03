Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eastern has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $145.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

