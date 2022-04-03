East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Up 18.8%

Shares of East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating) traded up 18.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 128,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 172,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88.
About East West Petroleum (CVE:EW)
Further Reading
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for East West Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.