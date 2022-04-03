Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.28. 196,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

