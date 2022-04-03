Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NYSE DY opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

