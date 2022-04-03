Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

