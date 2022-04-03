Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

DLTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 173,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,615. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $361.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duluth (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

