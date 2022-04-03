Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Duck Creek Technologies updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -238.00, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,782 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 57,691 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.