Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,879,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $244.16 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.