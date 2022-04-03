Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

SVM opened at $3.72 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

