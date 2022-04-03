Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93.

