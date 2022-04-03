Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.