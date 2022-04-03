Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 966.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 83,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $51.40.

