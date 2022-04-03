Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $8,487,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.