Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

