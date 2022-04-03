DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.63) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised DS Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.83.

Shares of DITHF opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

About DS Smith (Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.