DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $2.08

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.08, but opened at $2.34. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 66,223 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

