Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,764. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $798.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 88.55%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $368,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,007,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

