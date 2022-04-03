Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives $484.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $484.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $397.18 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $367.29 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.08. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

