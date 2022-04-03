Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

