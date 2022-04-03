Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $685.39 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and approximately $685.39 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00273129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001401 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

