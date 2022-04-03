DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Down 5.5%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 19,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 674,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCGO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

