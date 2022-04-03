DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 24,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $245.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. DLH has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DLH will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DLH by 43.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

