Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Boosted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Discovery by 17.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,807,000 after buying an additional 220,838 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 110.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 7,750,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,963. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discovery in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

