Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 35,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 27.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.02 on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

