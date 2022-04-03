Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

