Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

