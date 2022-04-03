Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

