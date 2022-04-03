Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,621.00

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $785,507.70 and approximately $2,621.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.56 or 0.00464627 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

