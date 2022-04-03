DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $135.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.32. 1,369,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,261. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $84,873,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $4,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.