DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells $2,643,617.13 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,345 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $84,873,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $4,547,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

