Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSX opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $479.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.