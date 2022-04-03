Diamond Price Reaches $1.92 on Major Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $12,746.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001686 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,674,954 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.