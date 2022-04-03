Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($68.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.15 ($69.40).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA:DPW opened at €42.50 ($46.70) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a one year high of €41.32 ($45.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.46.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.