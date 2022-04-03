Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.90 ($6.48) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($5.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.