Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Target Price to $23.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.45.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -521.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. Macerich has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Macerich by 2,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.