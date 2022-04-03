Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $99.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.00. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

