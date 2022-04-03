Desjardins Weighs in on Dollarama Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.09.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$52.22 and a twelve month high of C$73.37. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.34.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

Dollarama Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.