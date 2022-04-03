Dero 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $568,808.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Dero has a market capitalization of $143.54 million and $568,808.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.59 or 0.00024865 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.79 or 0.07579111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00276406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00811645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00100633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012901 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00467008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00387415 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,384,769 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

