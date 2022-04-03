DeFiSocial Gaming Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

