Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $416.80. 1,480,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $437.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.14 and a 200-day moving average of $364.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.