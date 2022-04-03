Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $276.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $231.88 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

