DDKoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,845.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market cap of $375,843.37 and approximately $11,845.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00242880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008534 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006023 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005719 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.