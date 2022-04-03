DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.18.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 3.19.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth about $2,538,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,059 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 511,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113,154 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

